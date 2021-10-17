3,672 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brinker International by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,722,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

NYSE:EAT opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

