Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $52,000 Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPX opened at $20.85 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

