Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,331 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.