Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $22.05 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

