Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tennant by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at $14,780,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tennant has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.