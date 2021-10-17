Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $21,066,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.