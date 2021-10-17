Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 172 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.