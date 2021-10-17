Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 135.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $95.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

