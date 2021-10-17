Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206,997 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 692,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $675,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,306 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 785,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 366,795 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.0% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

