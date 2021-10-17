Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $43.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.