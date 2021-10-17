Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 223 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

