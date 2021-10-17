SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

