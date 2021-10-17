Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

