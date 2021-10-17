Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.71.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $153.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.