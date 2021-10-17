Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

