Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,529 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,608,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $59,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.57 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

