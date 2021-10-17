Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,030 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.80% of Raven Industries worth $58,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 244.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,095 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.