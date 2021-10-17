Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,536 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $59,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

