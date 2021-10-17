Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

NYSE OSH opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,034,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

