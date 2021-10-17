Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.93.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

