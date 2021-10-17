Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMZPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DMZPY opened at $55.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

