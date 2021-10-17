Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $60,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

