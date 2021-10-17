JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $413,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

WRE stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

