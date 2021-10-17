Oppenheimer Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $194.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $193.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.75.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

