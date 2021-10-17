Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

