Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $64,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

