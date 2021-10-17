Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of PPL worth $63,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PPL by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,512,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,607,000 after purchasing an additional 672,579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,137,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,746,000 after purchasing an additional 182,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,219,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,321 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.85 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

