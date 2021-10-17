SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,826 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,826 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

