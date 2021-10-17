SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 132.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOD opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

