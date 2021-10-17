SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,661 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $11,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.