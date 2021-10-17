930 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $102.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.