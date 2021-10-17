Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.