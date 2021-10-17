Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Up 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 11,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Stifel Europe raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.