First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.33 and last traded at $128.93. 21,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 93,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

