Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.88

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 17949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

