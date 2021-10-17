Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Grows By 38.2%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

