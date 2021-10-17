Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $259.32

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$259.32 and last traded at C$259.32, with a volume of 49496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$256.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.00.

The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$231.85.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

