Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Christian Dior stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. Christian Dior has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $203.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.71.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

