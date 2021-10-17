Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $13,687.18 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 122 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $13,687.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 159 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $19,981.53.

On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $104,708.28.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.77 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Natera by 125.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $47,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

