Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

