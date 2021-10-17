Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

