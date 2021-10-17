PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

