Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Employers by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Employers by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Employers by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 78,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EIG opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

