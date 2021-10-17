Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 143,320 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

PFG stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

