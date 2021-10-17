Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,537 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

IWX opened at $68.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

