874 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

