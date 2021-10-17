6,353 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

