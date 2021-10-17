The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSE PRLB opened at $70.82 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

