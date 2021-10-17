State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 186,284 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

