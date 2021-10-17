Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

